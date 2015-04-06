FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 6, 2015

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in a minor league game March 31, and he might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

2B Daniel Murphy (strained right hamstring) was hurt during a Grapefruit League game March 19. He missed most of the rest of spring training, but he is expected to be in the lineup on Opening Day.

RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. pitched in minor league games March 29 and March 31. He might be able to return in April.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
