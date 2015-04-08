FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2015 / 2:47 AM / 2 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Erik Goeddel was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday when the Mets placed RHP Jenrry Mejia on the disabled list. Goeddel, 26, made six relief appearances for New York last year, compiling a 2.70 ERA. He had a 3.86 ERA and two saves in 12 Grapefruit League games this spring.

RHP Jenrry Mejia was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to April 5, but the news regarding his sore pitching elbow was positive. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

