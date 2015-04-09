C Travis d‘Arnaud, who hit an RBI triple Monday, smashed an RBI single to left in the second inning Wednesday against Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann to cut the Nationals’ lead to 2-1. That was the only run of the night for the Mets. The New York catcher had one hit in three at-bats.

RHP Matt Harvey will make his first regular-season start since he had Tommy John surgery when the Mets play in Washington on Thursday. “I don’t feel any different,” said Harvey, who missed the 2014 season after undergoing the operation in October 2013. He started the 2013 All-Star Game for the National League.

RHP Jacob deGrom (9-6, 2.63 in 2014) made his first start of the season after winning National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2014, and he threw six innings of two-run ball. “He pitched very good,” manager Terry Collins said. He also batted eighth in the lineup. “He is an exceptional hitting pitcher,” said Washington manager Matt Williams of deGrom, who was 10-for-46 (.217) with two doubles last year. DeGrom went 0-for-2 Wednesday.

RHP Buddy Carlyle picked up his first big league save Monday in a 3-1 win over the Nationals. He is fourth pitcher to get his first major league save after 15 years in the bigs, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The other three are Frank Tanana, Livan Hernandez and Jamey Wright. Carlyle did not pitch Wednesday as starter Jacob deGrom went six innings and Rafael Montero pitched two in a 2-1 loss to Washington.