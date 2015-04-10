C Travis d‘Arnaud started his third game in a row at catcher on Thursday and was back of the plate for Matt Harvey, making his first appearance since August, 2013. He collected two hits and two RBIs and had five hits in the series, with one triple and four RBIs.

RHP Matt Harvey made his first start since 2013 when he took the mound on Thursday at Nationals Park. His fastball reached at least 97 mph and he did not allow a run in six innings while fanning nine while getting the win over the Nationals by a score of 6-3. “The long anticipation was settling in. It was good to get out there,” he said. Harvey entered the game with a lifetime ERA of 2.39. He missed last season following Tommy John surgery in October, 2013. “He is such an amazing guy to be around,” said Terry Collins, the Mets manager. “He was ready a long time ago for tonight. He was pretty geeked up a month ago. I really enjoy the guy; he is fun to watch. He is going to change the dynamics of what our club is about. This guy is such a competitor.”

3B David Wright played in his 1,500 career game at third base on Thursday. He had two hits and drove in two runs in the win over the Nationals. Wright batted second in the first three games of the year.

LHP Jonathan Niese will start for the Mets on Friday at Philadelphia. He was 9-11 last season with an ERA of 3.40 in 30 starts. For his career he is 52-51 with an ERA of 3.87 in 149 games, with 148 starts. Niese was drafted out of Defiance High in Ohio by the Mets in 2005 and made his big league debut with the club three years later.