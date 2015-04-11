3B David Wright went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and hit his first homer of the season on Friday. It was the 19th of his career at Turner Field, tying the venue with Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park for the most in a visiting park. Wright has hit 34 career home runs against Atlanta.

1B Michael Cuddyer got his first start of the season at first base after starting the first three games in the outfield and acquitted himself well. Cuddyer made a nice play on a sharply hit grounder with the infield in to retire Atlanta SS Andrelton Simmons at the plate. He also dug out a couple of poor throws from the infield. He also got a single.

LHP Jonathon Niese allowed three runs, two of them unearned, in five innings in his first start. He’s allowed three runs or less in 31 of his last 34 starts dating back to Sept. 13, 2013. The start broke a string of four quality starts against Atlanta and his two strikeouts were his fewest since Aug. 6, 2014 against Washington.

RHP Dillon Gee will make his first start of the season. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed two runs against the Rangers in his final start of the spring. He’s been a nemesis for the Braves; Gee is 6-4 with a 2.79 ERA in 14 career starts. He is 3-1 with a 2.23 ERA at Turner Field and held Atlanta to three total runs in both starts against the Braves a year ago.