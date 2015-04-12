HP Jenrry Mejia, already sidelined because of elbow inflammation, received an 80-game suspension without pay from MLB on Saturday after testing positive for the anabolic steroid Stanozolol. Mejia, who saved 28 games last season, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday after experiencing stiffness warming up on Opening Day. “I know the rules are the rules and I will accept my punishment, but I can honestly say I have no idea how a banned substance ended up in my system,” the closer said in a statement.

SS Wilmer Flores is scheduled to sit in favor of backup SS Ruben Tejada on Sunday against the Braves, but Terry Collins remains in his corner despite an error on Thursday in Washington and two in the series opener in Atlanta. “I told him to relax,” the Mets manager said. Flores won the job in spring training despite concerns about his defense. “He’s got to go out and play. He’s going to hit,” Collins said. Flores is 2-for-16 so far, though.

LHP Sean Gilmartin, claimed in the Rule 5 draft from Minnesota, made his major league debut in the seventh inning on Friday against his original team and retired the two Braves batters he faced, getting RF Nick Markakis on a grounder and striking out 1B Freddie Freeman. Gilmartin was impressive again Saturday, retiring five straight batters with two strikeouts. A former first-round draft pick by the Braves, Gilmartin was a starter previously and hadn’t fared well against left-handed hitters. He moved to the first-base side of the pitching rubber this spring, though, to increase his lefty bullpen value.

RHP Bartolo Colon will try to stay perfect at Turner Field as he starts the series finale Sunday. Colon, 4-2 with a 2.00 ERA against the Braves, is 3-0 with a 0.43 ERA in Atlanta. 1B Freddie Freeman, though, is 6-for-10 with three doubles in his career against him. Colon got the start on Opening Day as the Mets won 3-1 in Washington, striking out eight and allowing three hits in six innings.