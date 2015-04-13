RHP Jenrry Mejia was placed on the restricted list after he received an 80-game suspension for testing positive for the steroid Stanozolol. “We’re very disappointed. I mean, extremely disappointed,” Mets manager Terry Collins said after the suspension was announced Saturday. “We came into this whole thing in spring training with huge expectations and the back end of our bullpen being very, very strong. So we’re all shocked and disappointed. ... We’ll have to regroup and get through the next 80 games with somebody else.”

RHP Noah Syndergaard, the Mets’ top prospect, will make his first start this season for Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday at Sacramento. He was pushed back to the end of the Las Vegas rotation after dealing with some forearm stiffness during spring training. Syndergaard, 22, was 9-7 with a 4.60 ERA in 26 starts for Las Vegas in 2014.

RHP Jacob deGrom will start the home opener for the Mets on Monday against the Phillies after being named National League Rookie of the Year in 2014 despite starting the season in the minors. He struck out 11 at Philadelphia in his first road start a year ago and was 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA against the Phillies. DeGrom took a 2-1 loss at Washington in his first start this season, giving up six hits, two walks and striking out six over six innings.

RHP Bartolo Colon improved to 4-0 in Atlanta on Sunday, needing just 77 pitches over seven innings against the Braves in a 4-3 victory. He allowed six hits, walked none and struck out five. It was rarer what Colon did at the plate. He broke an 0-for-37 streak with a broken-bat RBI single. It was his first RBI since 2005 while with the Angels against the Mets, and just the sixth of his long career.

OF/1B Michael Cuddyer hit his first homer with the Mets, connecting for a two-run shot in the first inning Sunday against Braves LHP Alex Wood. Cuddyer, signed as a free agent over the winter, was hitting .200 with one RBI coming into the game. He was 1-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday and has fanned 11 times in 24 at-bats.

2B Daniel Murphy, who was sidelined the final two weeks of spring training because of a strained right hamstring, was “stiff” and “sore” after playing in five straight games, and didn’t start Sunday against the Braves. He pinch hit in the eighth inning, though, and delivered a tiebreaking sacrifice fly. He has just two hits in 18 at-bats.