RHP Matt Harvey makes his long-awaited return to Citi Field on Tuesday night, when he starts for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Harvey missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery and will be pitching at home on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 24, 2013, when he gave up a career-high 13 hits over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Detroit Tigers. Two days later, he underwent an MRI that revealed a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Harvey returned to the majors last Thursday, when he earned the win over the Washington Nationals by striking out nine and allowing just four hits and one walk over six shutout innings in the Mets’ 6-3 victory. In five career starts against the Phillies, Harvey is 4-0 with a 1.08 ERA. He last opposed the Phillies on July 21, 2013, when Harvey notched the win by striking out 10 over seven shutout innings in the Mets’ 5-0 victory.

RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie this week. Black was limited to just two Grapefruit League appearances by shoulder woes and pitched just twice after Aug. 23 last season due to neck and shoulder injuries.

RHP Jacob deGrom earned the win in the Mets’ home opener Monday, when he allowed seven hits over 6 1/3 innings in a 2-0 victory over the Phillies. DeGrom, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, walked one and struck out three while throwing 99 pitches. He has thrown 11 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings. In 11 career starts at Citi Field, deGrom is an impressive 6-3 with a 1.56 ERA.

RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie this week. Parnell’s first game of his rehab stint will be his first appearance in a game that counts since March 31, 2013, when he injured his elbow in his lone appearance of the regular season. He underwent Tommy John surgery on April 8. Parnell made a series of appearances in minor league games during spring training.