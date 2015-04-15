RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis) joined Class A St. Lucie on a rehab assignment Tuesday, when he allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two in one inning. Manager Terry Collins said earlier Tuesday that Black -- who made just two Grapefruit League appearances, none after March 9 -- would need to pitch on back-to-back days at least once before he could be activated. Black was 2-3 with a 2.60 ERA last year, though he pitched only twice after Aug. 23 due to neck and shoulder woes.

INF Eric Campbell will be promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas in time for Wednesday night’s game. The Mets are preparing in case 3B David Wright (hamstring) has to go on the disabled list.

3B David Wright suffered a right hamstring injury Tuesday night while stealing second base in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Phillies. Wright tried remaining in the game but said he asked out because he knew he couldn’t run and was worried he would suffer a more serious injury as he did in August 2013, when he tried playing through a sore hamstring before he suffered a Grade 3 strain legging out an infield hit. That injury cost him seven weeks. Wright said he is undergoing an MRI Wednesday, but the Mets appeared to prepare for a disabled list stint for Wright by announcing INF Eric Campbell would be promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas in time for Wednesday night’s game.

LF Michael Cuddyer was hit in the left hand by a pitch in the second inning of the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies and immediately left with what was diagnosed as a contusion. X-rays were negative and Cuddyer said the swelling went down as the game progressed. He added he hopes he can play in Wednesday’s series finale. Cuddyer singled home the Mets’ first run in the first inning Tuesday and is batting .276 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games this season.

LHP Jonathon Niese will seek his first victory of the season Wednesday night, when he starts for the New York Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Niese didn’t factor into the decision in his 2015 debut last Friday, when he gave up three runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings in the Mets’ 5-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The start Wednesday will mark the 20th time Niese has opposed the Phillies, against whom he is 8-6 with a 3.00 ERA. He was 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA in four starts against the Phillies last season. Niese last faced the Phillies on Aug. 11, when he earned the win after giving up two runs over seven innings in the Mets’ 5-3 victory at Citizens Bank Park.

RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) joined Class A St. Lucie on a rehab assignment Tuesday, when he allowed two hits and struck out one in a scoreless inning. Manager Terry Collins said earlier Tuesday that Parnell would have to pitch on back-to-back days at least once before the Mets consider activating him. Prior to Tuesday, Parnell hadn’t pitched in a game since March 31, 2014, when he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in his lone big-league appearance of the season.