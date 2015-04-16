SS Wilmer Flores was hit on the left hand by a pitch in the second inning Tuesday. Flores remained in the game Tuesday before getting a planned day off Wednesday.

INF Eric Campbell was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, when he started at third base for the Mets and went 1-for-5 with a run scored in the Mets’ 6-1 win over the Phillies. Campbell takes the roster spot of 3B David Wright, who went on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring, and is expected to play every day at third base while Wright is sidelined. Campbell hit .263 with three homers and 16 RBIs as a rookie last season and was hitting a robust .550 in six games at Las Vegas.

3B David Wright (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he was injured while stealing second base in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Phillies. Wright received a cortisone shot following an MRI on Wednesday and won’t resume physical activity until Friday. He said he is not nearly as hurt as he was in August 2013, when a nagging hamstring injury turned into a Grade 3 strain that cost him seven weeks. General manager Sandy Alderson said he hopes Wright can be back in two-to-three weeks. Wright is hitting .333 with one homer, four RBIs and two stolen bases this season.

LF Michael Cuddyer returned to the Mets’ lineup on Wednesday night, when he went 1-for-4 with a run scored in a 6-1 win over the Phillies. Cuddyer exited Tuesday’s game when he was hit in the left hand by a pitch in the second inning. But X-rays were negative and Cuddyer was diagnosed with a contusion. He is hitting .273 with one homer and four RBIs this season.

RHP Dillon Gee will look to bounce back from a rough season debut on Thursday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Gee took the loss last Saturday, when he gave up five runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out two over five innings as the Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves, 5-3. In six career starts against the Marlins, Gee is 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA -- his best mark against any NL East team. Gee absorbed that loss the last time he opposed the Marlins last Sept. 17, when he allowed four runs over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets fell, 4-3.