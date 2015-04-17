2B Danny Muno will be promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas in time for the Mets’ game against the Marlins on Friday night. A corresponding roster move will be announced Friday. This is the first trip to the majors for Muno, a 26-year-old who hit .211 with four RBI in seven games this season for Las Vegas. He is a career .275 hitter with 31 homers and 194 RBIs in 391 games since being selected by the Mets in the eighth round of the 2011 draft. Muno will be the first Sandy Alderson draftee to reach the majors for the Mets.

1B Lucas Duda did something no Mets player had done in nearly a decade Thursday, when he went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a pair of doubles in a 7-5 win over the Marlins. Duda, whose seventh-inning RBI single gave the Mets the lead for good, has two extra-base hits in each of his last three games, a stretch in which he is hitting .538 (7-for-13) with a homer and six RBI in the three games . He is the first Mets player to have multiple extra-base hits in three straight games since Carlos Beltran in 2006. Duda is only the fifth player in team history to achieve the feat along with Rico Brogna (1994), Lenny Dykstra (1987) and Frank Thomas (1962). Duda is hitting .395 with one homer and eight RBIs this season.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to win for the third time in as many starts this season when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the second game of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Colon earned the victory in his most recent start on Sunday, when he allowed three runs on six hits while walking none and striking out five over seven innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-3. It is the seventh time in Colon’s 19-year career that he has won his first two starts of a season. Against the Marlins, Colon is 3-2 with a 3.48 ERA in five career starts. He last opposed the Marlins on Sept. 16, when he earned the win after allowing one run over 7 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 9-1 victory.

RHP Dillon Gee moved closer to an unusual Mets record on Thursday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings and didn’t factor into the decision in a 7-5 win over the Marlins. Gee, who allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven, has thrown at least five innings in 48 straight starts dating back to May 19, 2013. That is the longest active streak in the majors as well as tied for the third-longest streak in Mets history behind only Al Leiter (49 starts from 1999-2000) and Dwight Gooden (50 starts from 1987-1989). Gee is 0-1 with a 7.59 ERA in two starts this season.