April 19, 2015 / 2:26 AM / 2 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF Danny Muno was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas barely in time for the Mets’ game against the Marlins on Friday night. The 26-year-old Muno hit .211 with four RBIs in seven games this season for Las Vegas. He is a career .275 hitter with 31 homers and 194 RBIs in 391 games since being selected by the Mets in the eighth round of the 2011 draft. Muno is the first Sandy Alderson draftee to reach the majors for the Mets. He singled as a pinch hitter, then promptly stole second in the seventh inning. Jacob DeGrom was the last Mets player to collect a hit in his major-league debut at-bat, on May 15, 2014.

RHP Rafael Montero was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. He was 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in four appearances for the Mets this season.

RHP Bartolo Colon earned his 100th home victory Friday. He joins Mark Buehrle (114) and Tim Hudson (113). The win by Colon is the fifth time in his career he has won his first three starts, last done in 2008. Colon didn’t pick up his third win of the year last season until May 17. He leads all major league pitchers with two RBIs. “I credit assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler,” said Mets manager Terry Collins. “He’s really worked hard with these guys. It’s not always about getting a hit, but making a productive out.”

OF Michael Cuddyer extended his hitting streak to six games with a single that got under Miami first baseman Michael Morse’s glove. Cuddyer is hitting .563 (9-of-16) with six RBIs over that span.

LHP Jerry Blevins retired lefties Dee Gordon and Christian Yelich in the eighth inning of the Mets 4-1 win over Miami Friday. Left-handed batters are 0-for-12 against him this season. “We’ve put him in some tough situations,” said Mets manager Terry Collins, “and he’s responded.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
