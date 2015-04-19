LHP Alex Torres posted his first major league save Saturday after he struck out Marlins LF Christian Yelich for the final out in the Mets’ 5-4 victory. Torres, who was wearing his specially fitted protective hat for the first time this season, was called on after RHP Carlos Torres gave up three runs while getting just two outs. Alex Torres has a 4.91 ERA in four outings this season.

RHP Matt Harvey will look to become the Mets’ second three-game winner on Sunday afternoon when he takes the mound for the finale of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Harvey won Tuesday when he allowed three runs, five hits and no walks while striking out eight in six innings as the Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5. It was his first appearance at home since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2013. Harvey, who is trying to join RHP Bartolo Colon in the 3-0 club, has struck out 17 and walked just one in his first two starts. In four career starts against the Marlins -- all during the 2013 season -- Harvey is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA. He last opposed the Marlins on Aug. 1, 2013, when he took the loss after allowing three runs in 5 2/3 innings as the Mets fell 3-0.

RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis) had his rehab moved up to Double-A Binghamton on Saturday when he allowed a hit in a scoreless inning. Black has allowed one run in three innings in three rehab appearances between Binghamton and Class A St. Lucie. Manager Terry Collins said Saturday that Black will need to maintain his velocity and command on back-to-back days before the Mets consider activating him. Black made just two appearances in Grapefruit League play and appeared in only two major league game after Aug. 24 last season because of neck and shoulder injuries.

RHP Jacob deGrom pitched shutout ball for the second straight start Saturday when he allowed six hits in seven innings for the win as the Mets held on to beat the Marlins 5-4. DeGrom, who walked none and struck out eight, has thrown 18 1/3 straight scoreless innings since giving up a two-run homer in the first inning of his first start on April 8. The scoreless streak is the longest by a Mets pitcher since RHP R.A. Dickey’s club-record 32 2/3-inning streak in 2012. DeGrom is 2-1 with a 0.93 ERA in three starts this year.

LF Michael Cuddyer extended his hitting streak to seven games Saturday when he went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the Mets’ 5-4 win over the Marlins. Cuddyer is batting .440 (11-for-25) with six RBIs during the streak and has raised his average from .200 to .333.