RHP Hansel Robles will be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday to replace injured LHP Jerry Blevins on the Mets’ roster. Robles, 24, is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in five relief appearances (7 2/3 innings) for Las Vegas this season.

C Travis d‘Arnaud will be in a splint for three weeks with a broken finger, the Mets announced Monday after he was examined. He was injured during the Mets’ 7-6 victory over the Marlins on Sunday. In the bottom of the seventh, d‘Arnaud was hit by a pitch from Miami RHP A.J. Ramos, and he sustained a metacarpal fracture of the little finger on his right hand. He will be re-examined when his splint is removed. It is unclear how long he will remain inactive after the splint comes off.

RHP Vic Black was diagnosed with a small disk herniation in his neck that caused a weakness in his triceps. He will be re-examined in one week.

C Kevin Plawecki will be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday to replace injured C Travis d‘Arnaud on the Mets’ roster. Plawecki, 24, is hitting .216 with no homers and six RBIs through nine games for Las Vegas this season.

LHP Jerry Blevins will be in a cast for six weeks because of a broken forearm, the Mets announced Monday after he was examined. He was injured during the Mets’ 7-6 victory over the Marlins on Sunday. Blevins sustained a distal radius fracture of the left arm when a ball hit by Miami’s Dee Gordon struck him in the arm in the top of the seventh inning. He will be re-examined when his cast is removed. It is unclear how long he will remain inactive after the cast comes off.