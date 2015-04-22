RHP Hansel Robles was recalled Monday from Triple-A Las Vegas and is in his second year of being a reliever. He was 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 20 relief appearances last year for Double-A Binghamton and was 1-0 in five scoreless appearances for Las Vegas this year.

C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 20. He will be in a splint until mid-May, then will be re-examined.

RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

RHP Vic Black was diagnosed with a small right side disk herniation in the neck that causes triceps muscle weakness on Monday. The Mets said this is an improvement from his prior examination and that Black will undergo therapy and be re-examined next week.

CF Juan Lagares batted second for the second time this season and will likely remain there until 3B David Wright returns. Lagares extended his hitting streak to eight games and is hitting 11-for-30 (.367) in those games. Before the game manager Terry Collins explained the reasoning by saying: “Here is a guy that we think is starting to swing the bat much better. We almost started the season with him leading off. So I just thought I’ll put him in the two-hole.”

C Kevin Plawecki made his major league debut Tuesday and had two hits and scored twice. Manager Terry Collins said that Plawecki will be the team’s regular catcher until C Travis d‘Arnaud returns from the disabled list. Plawecki also was the 11th player in New York’s history to get two hits and score twice in his major league debut and the first since OF Carlos Gomez on May 13, 2007.

3B David Wright was injured in the eighth inning one week ago against the Philadelphia Phillies and manager Terry Collins said Tuesday that he had started some exercising and was on schedule to return from his mild right hamstring strain.

LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

LHP Jon Niese was pleased with his outing other than the fact that he walked four, giving him eight over his first 18 innings. Despite the walks, Niese made it six straight starts without allowing more than two earned runs. The run began Sept. 8 and Niese is 3-1 with a 1.62 ERA in that span.

RHP Bobby Parnell made his second rehab appearance for Class A St. Lucie on Tuesday and allowed one run and two hits while recording two outs. He also struck out one and walked two. In two appearances for St. Lucie, Parnell has a 10.13 ERA.

RHP Dillon Gee will make his third start of the season Wednesday night against Atlanta and will try to last at least five innings for the 49th straight time. Gee’s streak is the longest active streak in the majors and tied for the third-longest stretch in New York history behind Dwight Gooden (50 games, 1987-1989) and Al Leiter (49 games 1999-2000). Gee last pitched Thursday and got a no-decision in New York’s 7-5 win over the Miami Marlins when he allowed four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Gee is 6-5 with a 3.13 ERA in 15 career starts against Atlanta after allowing five runs and eight hits in five innings on April 11.