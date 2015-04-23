C Dan Rohlfing was acquired by the Mets from the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. Rohlfing will report to Triple-A Las Vegas, which needed a catcher after Kevin Plawecki was promoted to the Mets on Monday to replace injured starter Travis d‘Arnaud. Rohlfing, 26, has been on the disabled list all season. He has a .243 career minor league average with 11 homers and 168 RBIs in 501 games since being selected by the Twins in the 14th round of the 2007 draft.

RHP Matt Harvey was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain Wednesday afternoon but is still expected to make his next scheduled start Saturday against the New York Yankees. Harvey said he sprained his ankle shagging fly balls during spring training. Manager Terry Collins said the Mets didn’t know about the injury until Harvey visited the trainer’s room following his most recent start Sunday. Harvey, who missed last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, is 3-0 with a 3.50 ERA in three starts.

SS Wilmer Flores continued his hot hitting Wednesday, when he went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the second inning and a solo homer in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Braves. Each of Flores’ run-scoring hits tied the game for the Mets. After going without a homer or RBI in his first eight games, Flores has three homers and seven RBIs over his past five games, a stretch in which he hit .421 (8-of-19) to raise his overall average to .273.

C Anthony Recker was diagnosed Wednesday with a bone spur in the back of his right elbow. Recker said he has had mild inflammation in the elbow but that he is available to play. The Mets said Recker may undergo surgery to remove the spur following the season. Recker, who did not appear in Wednesday’s game, is hitless in three at-bats this season.

RHP Vic Black said Wednesday that he didn’t think he would need surgery for a neck herniation he sustained during a minor league rehab assignment. Black, who began the season on the disabled list due to right shoulder tendinitis, will be re-evaluated early next week.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to become baseball’s first four-game winner Thursday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Colon won for the third time in as many starts Friday, when he allowed one run on six hits and no walks while striking out five over seven innings as the Mets beat the Miami Marlins 4-1. This is the fourth time Colon won his first three starts in a season. The 41-year-old Colon has never won his first four starts of a season. Colon is 5-2 with a 2.25 ERA in seven career starts against the Braves. He earned the victory the last time he opposed the Braves on April 12, when he allowed three runs over seven innings in the Mets’ 4-3 win.