1B Lucas Duda continued his impressive April on Thursday afternoon, when he reached base in all four plate appearances of the Mets’ 6-3 win over the Braves. Duda walked and came around to score in the first, walked again in the third and fifth and singled in the seventh. The three walks tied a career high for Duda, who last walked three times in a game Sept. 5 at Cincinnati. Duda leads the Mets in batting average (.351), slugging percentage (.526), on-base percentage (.439) and doubles (seven) and is tied for second in RBIs (nine).

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to continue his scoreless-innings streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. DeGrom has thrown 18 1/3 straight scoreless innings since giving up a two-run homer to Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman in the first inning of his first start on April 8. It is the longest scoreless streak by a Mets pitcher since RHP R.A. Dickey authored a franchise-record 32 2/3-inning streak in 2012. In the Yankees, deGrom will be opposing the team against whom he began his Rookie of the Year charge last May 15, when he took the loss in his major league debut after allowing just one run over seven innings in a 1-0 defeat at Citi Field.

RHP Bartolo Colon joined some pretty select company Thursday when he pitched through a blister on his right middle finger and became just the fourth 40-something pitcher in the last 80 years to win his first four starts of a season. He allowed three runs in six innings during the Mets’ 6-3 win over the Braves. Colon, who said the injury didn’t bother him because it only flared up when he threw his rare off-speed pitches, allowed seven hits and walked none while striking out five. He also ended his afternoon in entertaining fashion by chasing down Braves C A.J. Pierzynski for an unassisted pickoff to finish the sixth. Colon, 41, joins three 300-game winners -- Phil Niekro (age 45, 1984), Nolan Ryan (age 43, 1990) and Roger Clemens (age 41, 2004) -- as pitchers 40 years of age or older to win their first four starts. Only Clemens (seven) won more than four starts. Colon, who is the first four-game winner in the majors, has a 2.77 ERA and has 23 strikeouts one walk over 26 innings.

2B Daniel Murphy broke out of a slump Thursday, when he went 2-for-3 with four RBIs to lead the Mets to their 11th consecutive win, a 6-3 victory over the Braves. Murphy opened and closed the Mets’ scoring with a three-run double in the first and an RBI single in the seventh. He entered Thursday hitting just .156 (5-for-32) in the first nine games of the homestand. He is now hitting .170 overall this year with a homer and nine RBIs.