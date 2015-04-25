RHP Hansel Robles made his major league debut with two on and nobody out in the seventh inning Friday. He gave up an infield hit to 3B Alex Rodriguez, retired 1B Mark Teixeira, struck out C Brian McCann on a high fastball and fanned RF Carlos Beltran with an off-speed pitch that impressed manager Terry Collins. “You make a pitch like that, it tells you you’re not afraid,” Collins said.

RHP Matt Harvey will make his second career start against the Yankees Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium and it will occur despite a small ankle issue. He tested the ankle Thursday and manager Terry Collins said there was no way Harvey would miss the start: “A little tape is not going to keep him from pitching the way he can pitch,” Collins said. Harvey’s first career start against the Yankees was May 28, 2013 at Citi Field when he allowed one run and six hits in 8 1/3 innings and did not get a decision. Harvey also had 10 strikeouts in that game and is one of five starters in Mets history to have a double-digit strikeout game against the Yankees. Harvey is also trying to join RHP Bartolo Colon as the team’s second four-game winner. Harvey improved to 3-0 in Sunday’s 7-6 win over the Miami Marlins when he allowed four runs and eight hits in six-plus innings. That gave him a 7-0 record with a 2.12 ERA in nine career starts in April.

RHP Jacob deGrom had the worst start of his brief career. Besides allowing a home run for the first time in 18 1/3 innings, he gave up three home runs and eight hits. While the hits were not a career high, the home runs equaled a career high (also May 21, 2014 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers) and all three came on fastballs that stayed over the middle of the plate.

LHP Jon Niese will pitch Sunday but on Friday was ejected by plate umpire Doug Eddings during the sixth inning for arguing balls and strikes. It was Niese’s first career ejection and the first one of a Mets starting pitcher for arguing balls and strikes since RHP Gary Gentry by Shag Crawford May 15, 1971.

RHP Bobby Parnell will be shut down for at least five days and possibly a week after team doctor David Altchek examined him for forearm soreness. Parnell struggled in his second rehab outing for Class A St. Lucie and his fastball velocity ranged between 89 and 92. Parnell had Tommy John surgery on his elbow April 8 and when he returns, manager Terry Collins said he will not be the closer due to the emergence of RHP Jeurys Familia.