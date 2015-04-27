SS Wilmer Flores was hit in his left ankle in the ninth inning and limped to first base. After consulting with manager Terry Collins and trainer Ray Ramirez, Flores stayed in the game.

RF Curtis Granderson opened Sunday’s game with his first home run of the season and first home run since Sept. 26 against Houston Astros RHP Brad Peacock. It also was his 29th career leadoff home run and first since Aug. 22 at Dodger Stadium.

3B David Wright (hamstring) is eligible to be activated from the disabled list on Thursday and while that doesn’t seem likely, he could be activated a few days after that. Before Sunday’s game, manager Terry Collins said Wright would begin baseball activities this week consisting of fielding ground balls and jogging.

INF Brooks Conrad signed a minor league contract with the Mets and was assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas. Conrad appeared in 13 games for the San Diego Padres last season and was signed because the Mets lack infielders at the upper levels of the minor league system. That is because INF Danny Muno is in the minors and INFs T.J. Rivera and Gavin Cecchini are injured at Double-A Binghamton. Conrad is most well-known for making three errors for the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the 2010 NL Division Series against the San Francisco Giants.

LHP Jon Niese allowed six runs (four earned) and eight hits over five innings Sunday. That ended a streak of seven straight starts that Niese had not allowed more than two earned runs.

RHP Dillon Gee is the only Mets starter without a win and will try to change that when he opposes the Marlins for the second time this season on Monday. Gee faced the Marlins April 16 at Citi Field and did not get a decision after allowing four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Gee followed that up with his longest start of the season in getting a no-decision in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Atlanta when he allowed two runs and eight hits in seven innings. That start gave him 49 straight that lasted at least five innings and is tied with Al Leiter for the second longest in team history. If Gee pitches at least five innings Monday, he will tie Dwight Gooden for the team record that was set Sept. 30, 1987-June 19, 1989. Gee is 3-1 with a 3.30 ERA in seven career starts against the Marlins.