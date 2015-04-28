RHP Rafael Montero will be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday so he can make his first big-league start of the season. Montero was used in relief early in the season (0-1, 4.15 ERA) but was sent back down so he could return to his normal role as a starter. What happens next depends on what Montero does Tuesday at Miami. If he bombs, Montero, 24, will be sent back down to Triple-A to continue to refine his craft. However, if he pitches well, the Mets have a tougher decision. They can continue to go with six starters, which would protect RHP Matt Harvey, just back from Tommy John surgery, from getting too many innings. Or, the Mets could move RHP Dillon Gee to long relief, which was supposed to be his role this year before RHP Zack Wheeler had Tommy John surgery.

C Kevin Plawecki, who made his big league debut on April 21, is making a favorable impression since being promoted from Triple-A. That includes a screaming line-drive home run Saturday -- his big-league long ball, and at Yankee Stadium no less. Plawecki, the Mets’ first-round pick in 2012, was brought up when starter Travis d‘Arnaud broke his right hand, sidelining him for several weeks. When d‘Arnaud returns, Plawecki probably goes back down to the minors so he can play every day. However, it would come as no surprise if Plawecki is back to stay soon.

3B David Wright, who is out with a hamstring injury, is expected to come off the disabled list soon, perhaps as early as this weekend. Wright, 32, was off to a solid start, hitting .333 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games before getting hurt. The Mets’ team captain also has yet to make an error this season.

2B Daniel Murphy was hitting just .145 as of Sunday morning. Then things started to change. Hitting coach Kevin Long got Murphy to stand closer to the plate, giving him more coverage -- and the plan is working. Murphy hit the ball hard Sunday, collecting two doubles, and he added a three-run homer Monday to beat the Marlins in the ninth. His batting average is currently .174, a far cry from his career average of .287.

RHP Dillon Gee got a no-decision against the Marlins on Monday night, allowing one run in eight innings in his best performance of the season. Gee pitched seven scoreless innings -- he needed just 59 pitches and allowed three singles and no walks in that span -- before giving up a run in the eighth. Gee threw 24 first-pitch strikes to 29 batters. Of his 70 pitches, 57 were strikes.