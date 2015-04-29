INF Danny Muno was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. Muno, 26, went 1-for-6 with three strikeouts in four games.

RHP Noah Syndergaard came back from food poisoning that caused him to miss a start on Friday and pitched a two-hit shutout in Triple-A on Monday, striking out nine in a game shortened to seven innings. Syndergaard, the No. 11-ranked prospect in baseball according to mlb.com, did not walk a batter, throwing 83 pitches, 62 of them for strikes. And he did all of this in the light air of Las Vegas, a known hitter’s park This was the best start yet for Syndergaard, 22, who is a 6-6, 240-pounder. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in three starts this season, striking out 16 in 14 innings and walking six. Expect him up in the majors at some point this season.

LHP Jack Leathersich, 24, was called up after Tuesday night’s game. Leathersich, a fifth-round pick of the Mets in 2011 out of Massachusetts Lowell, is a reliever who has yet to pitch in the big leagues. He had a 2.52 ERA in Triple-A Las Vegas this season, working as a set-up reliever. He has 154 minor league appearances since 2011, all of them in relief, and has a 3.39 ERA and seven saves. The Mets are hoping he can get lefty hitters out, primarily.

RHP Rafael Montero was charged with three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings on Tuesday but deserved a better fate. He was scoreless through five innings but ran into trouble in the sixth when Dee Gordon singled and advanced to second on an error by right fielder Curtis Granderson. That opened the floodgates to a three-run inning, including one that scored on a wild pitch after Montero had left the game. Even so, it was a promising start for Montero, a rookie who was sent back down to Triple-A after the start. The Mets just wanted an extra day of rest for their established starting pitchers. But, make no mistake, Montero will be back in the majors soon.

RHP Bartolo Colon starts the series finale against the Marlins on Wednesday. Since turning 40, Colon is 37-19. That includes 18 victories for Oakland in 2013, leading the Mets with 15 wins last season and his current 4-0 start. Colon’s fastball doesn’t tick over 90 mph, but the 42-year-old is a master at moving the ball in and out. He throws mostly fastballs -- 83 percent of the time last year, leading the majors -- but will change speeds when he needs to with a quick-biting slider and a changeup. In 26 innings, Colon has 23 strikeouts and just one walk.

RHP Bobby Parnell, who had Tommy John surgery on April 8, 2014, was shut down recently due to forearm fatigue. But Parnell expects to resume throwing on Thursday. Parnell’s fastball has been as high as 95 mph during his rehab ... but as low as 89 mph. That’s when the decision was made to shut him down for four days. Parnell is confident his velocity will return quickly.