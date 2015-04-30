RHP Jacob deGrom takes the mound on Thursday, when the Mets open an interesting four-game series against the visiting Nationals. The Nationals were the pre-season World Series favorites but are under .500. The Mets were viewed as a below-.500 team entering the season but currently lead the National League in wins. Into that backdrop comes deGrom, the 2014 NL Rookie of the Year who is off to an excellent start. By rights, deGrom has pitched better than his 2-2 record -- as evidenced by his 2.96 ERA. DeGrom had an 18 1/3-innings scoreless streak snapped earlier this season and is 0-1 with a 3.75 ERA in two career starts against Washington.

RHP Bartolo Colon (4-1) took the loss on Wednesday against the Marlins. Colon who was trying to become the first Mets pitcher since Pedro Martinez in 2006 to go 5-0 in his first five starts in a season. Colon allowed nine hits and four runs in 6 2/3 innings but extended his streak of not allowing a walk to 26 2/3 innings.

LF Michael Cuddyer, who entered Wednesday hitting just .233, showed signs of snapping out of his slump. He blasted a long home run to left in his first at-bat and then hit fly outs to the warning track in right and center in his next two times at the plate. Even with the two outs, it was an impressive display of all-fields hitting. Cuddyer finished 2-for-4 and raised his batting average to .247.

2B Daniel Murphy, who was hitting .145 as recently as Saturday, continues to battle back from his horrible start. Murphy is now batting .208 after getting a single on Wednesday. He has nine RBIs over his past seven games. Expect him to continue to improve. After all, he is a career .287 hitter.