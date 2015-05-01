RHP Matt Harvey will look to become the National League’s first five-game winner when he takes the mound Friday night against the Washington Nationals in the second game of a four-game series at Citi Field. Harvey won for the fourth time in as many starts last Saturday, when he came within an out of his second career complete game after allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven in the Mets’ 8-2 victory over the New York Yankees. With a victory Friday, Harvey would become the first Mets pitcher to win his first five starts in a season since Pedro Martinez in 2006. Harvey is 2-1 with an 0.82 ERA in five career starts against the Nationals. He earned a win April 9, when, in his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2013, Harvey spun six shutout innings in the Mets’ 6-3 victory.

RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday, retroactive to Wednesday. Montero was hurt Tuesday, when he allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings in a spot start for the Mets. He was initially optioned back to Triple-A Las Vegas following the game, but was sent for an MRI after complaining of tightness in his shoulder. The minor league option ultimately was rescinded. GM Sandy Alderson said Thursday he was confident Montero isn’t seriously hurt. Montero, who began the season in the Mets’ bullpen before being sent to Las Vegas to get stretched out as a starter, is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in five big league games.

2B Dilson Herrera will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Friday’s game against the Nationals. Herrera, 21, is off to a blazing start at Las Vegas (.370 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 20 games), and he may play every day at second base until 3B David Wright returns from the disabled list next week. If Herrera plays second, 2B Daniel Murphy likely would shift to third base. Herrera made his major league debut with the Mets last season, when he hit .220 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 59 at-bats as the youngest player in the majors.

RHP Jacob deGrom lost his second consecutive start Thursday night, when he gave up five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Nationals, 8-2. DeGrom retired the first nine batters he faced but gave up three runs -- one earned -- in the fourth, when SS Wilmer Flores booted a potential double-play ball. In the sixth, the Nationals parlayed four hits off deGrom into two more runs. DeGrom has given up 11 runs (nine earned) over 10 1/3 innings in his last two starts, a stretch in which his ERA soared from 0.93 to 3.34.