LHP Jack Leathersich was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas onn Friday afternoon. Leathersich, who was sent to Las Vegas to make room for 2B Dilson Herrera on the big league roster, threw a scoreless inning over two appearances this week. It was the first trip to the majors for Leathersich, who returns to a 2.57 ERA and 13 strikeouts in seven innings at Las Vegas.

2B Dilson Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, when he went 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch in the Mets’ 4-0 win. Herrera is expected to play every day at second base, with usual 2B Daniel Murphy switching to third base, until 3B David Wright (right hamstring strain) comes off the disabled list. Wright was expected to return sometime next week but both manager Terry Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson hinted Friday Wright will not return as quickly as anticipated. Herrera, 21, earned the promotion after hitting .370 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 20 games at Las Vegas.

INF Eric Campbell has lost his starting job. Campbell started 15 straight games from April 15 -- the day 3B David Wright went on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring -- through April 30, but he hit just .204 with one homer and five RBIs in 61 at-bats. He was just 4-for-28 in his last eight games. Campbell will be replaced at third base by 2B Daniel Murphy, whose old spot will be occupied by prospect Dilson Herrera, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas.

3B David Wright (strained right hamstring) won’t return to the Mets as soon as the team had hoped. Wright has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 15 and the Mets anticipated he’d return May 8, when the Mets begin a seven-game road trip. But general manager Sandy Alderson said Friday that Wright hasn’t begun baseball activities yet and has been limited to strengthening exercises for the hamstring. Alderson said the promotion of 2B Dilson Herrera, and the shifting of IF Daniel Murphy from second base to third base, was an acknowledgment that Wright’s return is not imminent. Wright is hitting .333 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games.

INF Daniel Murphy made his first start of the season at third base on Friday night, when he went 2-for-4 with a three-run double in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 4-0 win over the Nationals. Murphy, who is normally the Mets’ second baseman, is expected to play third base until 3B David Wright (right hamstring strain) returns to the lineup. The Mets initially thought Wright would come off the disabled list next week, but manager Terry Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson each hinted Friday Wright will remain on the shelf longer than anticipated. Murphy played 16 games at third base while Wright was injured last season and has played 45 games there as a big leaguer. He is hitting .212 with two homers and a team-high 17 RBIs.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to bounce back from his worst start of the season when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday night in the third game of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Niese took the loss on Sunday, when he allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings as the Mets fell to the New York Yankees, 6-4. He allowed just five runs (three earned) over his first three starts, a stretch of 18 innings. In 10 career starts against the Nationals, Niese is 3-3 with a 3.41 ERA. Niese took the defeat the last time he opposed the Nationals last Sept. 14, when he gave up two runs over seven innings as the Mets fell, 3-0.