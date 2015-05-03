SS Wilmer Flores got the night off Saturday, when the Mets lost to the Nationals 1-0, and might also get Sunday off. Flores committed his fourth error in his last five games in the Mets’ 4-0 win on Friday, when he went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. Manager Terry Collins, who said Friday that Flores would be off Saturday, said Saturday afternoon that with an off-day scheduled for Monday he was thinking of resting Flores as well on Sunday so that he’d have three straight days to clear his head. Flores is hitting .240 with three homers and eight RBI but has committed seven errors.

CF Juan Lagares went 2-for-4 Saturday, when he was the only Mets player with multiple hits in a 1-0 loss to the Nationals. Lagares has a hit in all 13 home games the Mets have played, which is the longest home hitting streak to open a season in team history. Ken Singleton had a hit in the first 12 home games at Shea Stadium in 1970. Lagares is hitting .360 at home and .313 overall with 11 RBI.

LHP Jonathon Niese took a hard-luck loss Saturday, when he allowed one run on nine hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings as the Mets fell to the Nationals, 1-0. The seven innings were a season-high for Niese, who stranded nine runners, including five in scoring position. He is 2-2 with a 2.40 ERA in five starts.

RHP Dillon Gee will look to earn his first victory of the season -- as well as make a bit of Mets history -- when he takes the mound Sunday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Gee didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Monday, when he gave up one run on six hits and no walks while striking out three over a season-high 7 1/3 innings as the Mets beat the Miami Marlins, 3-1. It was the 50th straight time Gee pitched at least five innings, tying the team record set by Dwight Gooden from 1987 through 1989. Gee is 8-4 with a 3.69 ERA in 16 career starts against the Nationals. He didn’t get a decision the last time he opposed the Nationals last Sept. 24, when Gee allowed four runs over five innings in the Mets’ 7-4 win at Nationals Park.