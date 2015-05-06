RHP Logan Verrett was returned to the Mets on Monday by the Texas Rangers and subsequently outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas. Verrett was selected by the Mets in the third round of the 2011 draft but was chosen by the Orioles in last December’s Rule 5 draft. The Rangers claimed Verrett off waivers on April 2. He went 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in four relief appearances for Texas before being designated for assignment on April 24.

OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Tuesday, clearing a spot on the Mets’ 40-man roster for C Johnny Monell. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

C Johnny Monell had his contract purchased from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday prior to the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Orioles. Monell, who is the third catcher on the Mets’ big league roster, earned the promotion by hitting .397 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 17 games for Las Vegas. This is the second trip to the majors for Monell, who had one hit in eight at-bats for the San Francisco Giants in 2013.

INF Eric Campbell was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, when the Mets promoted C Johnny Monell to replace him on the active roster. Campbell was recalled from Las Vegas on April 15, the same day 3B David Wright went on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain. He started at third base in the first 15 games following Wright’s injury but hit just .204 with one homer and five RBIs before losing his job when the Mets shifted 2B Daniel Murphy to third base on Friday. Campbell went hitless in his lone pinch-hitting appearance since to drop his average to .200. At Las Vegas, Campbell was hitting .550 with two homers and six RBIs in 20 at-bats.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to bounce back from a pair of rough starts when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the finale of a two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field. DeGrom lost his second straight start in his most recent outing last Thursday, when he gave up five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Washington Nationals 8-2. He has allowed 11 runs (nine earned) over 10 1/3 innings in his past two starts, during which his ERA soared from 0.93 to 3.34. DeGrom has never faced the Orioles.

3B David Wright (right hamstring strain) may be ready to begin a rehab assignment this weekend.

RHP Bobby Parnell is expected to throw a side session in New York prior to the Mets’ series finale against the Orioles on Wednesday. Manager Terry Collins said Tuesday afternoon that Parnell feels good and that he wants to throw in front of the Mets’ staff before embarking on a rehab assignment. Parnell, who underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2014, began a rehab assignment April 14 but pitched just three times before developing a sore forearm.