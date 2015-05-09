RHP Noah Syndergaard will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, general manager Sandy Alderson told reporters Friday, and make his major league debut on Tuesday, when the Mets face the Chicago Cubs on the road. Syndergaard, Baseball America’s No. 11 prospect heading into 2015, was 3-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings in the minors. He walked eight.

RHP Matt Harvey was tagged with his first loss in six starts this season Friday in Philadelphia, going six innings and allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out a season-low four and walked one. Harvey was seeking to become the fourth Met to win his first six starts of a season, and the first since Frank Viola in 1990. While manager Terry Collins didn’t think Harvey pitched poorly, Harvey knew he needed to be better, especially given the strong outing by Phillies starter Cole Hamels. “We needed zeroes,” Harvey said, “and I didn’t do that.” He also declined to blame any problems he might have had on the fact that he was making his first start in a week, since the team had two off days. “It’s different, but we’ve all been going through it,” he said. “You just have to deal with it.”

3B Daniel Murphy went 1-for-3 and reached base twice Friday against the Phillies. While he is hitting just .214 this season -- 73 below his career average -- he is batting .283 over his last 14 games, after hitting .140 in his first 15.

LHP Jonathon Niese, Saturday’s starter, lost a 1-0 game to Washington in his last start, giving up one run on nine hits over seven innings. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of his last nine starts, dating back to Sept. 8, 2014. He is 9-6 with a 2.92 ERA in 20 career starts against Philadelphia.

RHP Dillon Gee was placed on the disabled list with a mild groin strain. Gee, 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA this season, will be replaced in the rotation Sunday by RHP Bartolo Colon.