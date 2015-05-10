SS Ruben Tejada, appearing in just his 10th game of the season, went 2-for-3 with a walk and contributed a spectacular defensive play in Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Philadelphia. Manager Terry Collins praised him for his readiness afterward. “It’s not difficult (to be prepared),” Tejada said, “because you come here to work -- come here every day, ready to play. If you’re not playing, you work hard.”

RHP Jeurys Familia converted his National League-leading 12th save in as many opportunities Saturday night against Philadelphia. He has allowed one run in his last 11 1/3 innings while striking out 14.

CF Juan Lagares ended an 0-for-16 slump with a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning of Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Philadelphia. “I’ve been hitting the ball hard to people,” said Lagares, who had not homered since Aug. 26, 2014, a span of 209 plate appearances. “I just come here positive every day and keep fighting. It’s a long season.” Lagares hit a fastball from Aaron Harang for his homer. “It was supposed to be down and away,” Harang said, “and I totally missed my spot. You can tell by his swing he was looking fastball.”

RHP Bartolo Colon, Sunday’s starter, beat Baltimore 3-2 in his last start, going a season-high 7 2/3 innings and allowing one run and six hits. He struck out a season-high nine without walking a batter. He has, in fact, not issued a walk in his last 34 1/3 innings, the third-longest streak in franchise history. He is 4-3 with a 3.97 ERA in nine career starts against Philadelphia.

LHP Jonathon Niese went seven innings to beat Philadelphia on Saturday night, allowing five hits and two unearned runs while striking out six and walking one. He is 5-0 with a 1.61 ERA in his last seven starts against the Phillies and 10-6 with a 2.64 ERA in 21 career outings against them. The 10 victories are his most against any club. “I felt good with all of my pitches,” he said. “I was able to use my fastball inside. I was able to establish that. That kind of helped with everything else.” He said he wasn’t surprised that manager Terry Collins let him hit in the seventh inning, even though the Mets were trailing 2-1 at the time, since he had a low pitch count. Niese then singled and scored when Juan Lagares hit a go-ahead two-run homer. “I thought it was the right move,” Niese said. “It’s much appreciated, that’s for sure. When I got done with the inning, I grabbed my hitting stuff. I figured I was going to stay in.”