2B Ruben Tejada got his second start in a row on Sunday and took advantage, going 1-for-3 with two runs scored in the win over the Phillies. He’s up to hitting .233 on the season and is 4-for-12 (.333) over his last four games. Manager Terry Collins said he would be playing in one of the three games in Chicago, but wasn’t sure which one yet. “I don’t know how many times I’ve got to tell everybody, this guy is a good player,” he said. “He think he’s got a lot of talent, and when he puts his mind to it, we see what we saw the last couple of games.”

RHP Noah Syndergaard was officially called up from Triple-A Las Vegas. He was 3-0 with a 1.82 ERA at Las Vegas.

RHP Jacob deGrom, Monday’s starter, bounced back from bad back-to-back starts in his last outing, going seven innings and allowing just one run against Baltimore to even his record at 3-3 and lower his ERA to 2.95. Prior to that, the 2014 Rookie of the Year had given up 11 runs (nine earned) in 10 1/3 innings in combined starts against the Yankees and Nationals. Those rough outings came after he had given up just two runs in his first three starts (19 1/3 innings) to start the year.

RHP Bartolo Colon picked up his major-league-leading sixth win of the season, improving to 6-1 with a 3.30 ERA as the Mets beat the Phillies 7-4 on Sunday. The 41-year-old, in his second season with the Mets, wasn’t at his best, giving up four runs on eight hits in six-plus innings, but his offense gave him the backing he needed to pick up the victory. “You can’t say enough about him,” manager Terry Collins said. “This guy, at his age...if you look around baseball and if you’re a pitcher, you’ve got to look at this guy”

3B Daniel Murphy had a big game against the Phillies on Sunday, going 3-for-5 as part of the Mets’ season-high 14 hits in the 7-4 win. That extended his hitting streak to three games and raised his average to .232, as he’s hitting .340 (17-of-50) over the last 13 games. “It was great to see Dan get started and if that kick-starts him, that’s certainly something we’ve got to have,” manager Terry Collins said. “Because he’s a big piece of our offense and if he starts swinging the bat, I think it’s going to be a different look.”