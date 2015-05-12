RHP Noah Syndergaard makes his major league debut on Tuesday after posting a 3-0 record with a 1.82 ERA in five starts at Triple-A Las Vegas. Syndergaard, selected by Toronto in the 2010 first-year player draft, was acquired by the Mets in a trade in December 2012. He’s made 99 career minor league appearances, including 89 starts.

1B Lucas Duda went 2-for-4 with a homer, RBI and run scored thanks to his third home run of the season. The sixth-inning solo shot to center helped cut the Mets deficit to 4-2. Duda has now hit safely in his last three games (4-for-10) against the Cubs.

SS Wilmer Flores (1-for-3) combined with 1B Lucas Duda for back-to-back homers in the sixth with his fourth round-tripper of the season. It was the second time this season the Mets have hit consecutive homers in an inning. David Wright and John Mayberry Jr. did it on April 10 at Atlanta.

CF Juan Lagares made his second start leading off in place of Curtis Granderson, who has appeared in 28 of 32 games. “He’s hitting almost .400 against left-handed pitchers and when you (are) facing Jon Lester, you better get guys who can handle left-handers at the top of that lineup who can get some action going,” said Mets manager Terry Collins.

RHP Jacob deGrom (3-4) suffered his fourth loss of the season after allowing four runs on five hits while walking a season-high four and striking out five in five innings of work. He gave up two home runs in the first inning, the second time that’s happened the season. “When he had to make a pitch he didn’t make it, he couldn’t make it,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “It starts with that. You can talk secondary pitch all you want, you’ve got to locate your fastball and that’s what made him so good last year.”