RHP Erik Goeddel has not allowed a run in his 11 outings this season, spanning 8 1/3 innings. Goeddel has thrown 13 1/3 scoreless innings dating back to Sept. 11, 2014. He’s had opponents hitless in 10 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

RHP Noah Syndergaard (0-1) became the sixth Met to make his major league debut this season as he worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits while walking four and striking out six on Tuesday. “I thought he threw the ball well and obviously he has good stuff,” said Mets manager Terry Collins. “He came up here bound and determined to show everybody he belongs here and I think he did that.” Syndergaard was called up last Saturday after going 3-0 in five games with Triple-A Las Vegas. He was the first Mets pitcher to make a major league debut at Wrigley Field since Jason Isringhausen on May 17, 1995.

RHP Matt Harvey (5-1, 2.72 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season on Wednesday. He’s had a decision in all six starts to date, including the loss in the Mets’ 3-1 setback to Philadelphia on May 8. He’s only the third pitcher to get off to 5-0 starts in multiple seasons and the first since Pedro Martinez in 2006. Harvey earned the win in his only previous start against the Cubs, a 3-2 Mets win on May 17, 2013 at Wrigley Field.

OF Juan Lagares was out on Tuesday’s game and could miss Wednesday as a minor injury suffered a week ago continued to bother him. “He has a small, slight strain probably somewhere underneath his armpit, probably caused by the diving catch he made in New York last week,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He’s been bothered by it for a week and now it’s starting to flare up.”

RF Curtis Granderson was back in the starting lineup on Tuesday after sitting out on Monday against Cubs LHP Jon Lester. Granderson has two home runs, four RBIs and four walks in his last six games. His base-on-balls total is ranked among the top five in the National League.