RHP Noah Syndergaard’s debut performance on Tuesday also came with historic distinction as a batter. He became only the third pitcher over the last 100 years to make his first big league appearance in a non-designated hitter game and not hit in the No. 9 spot. The A’s Jack Urban (1957) and Pirates’ Yoslan Herrera (2008) were the others.

RHP Matt Harvey worked seven shutout innings on Wednesday, allowing just three hits while striking out nine and walking just two. Still he came away with no decision as the Cubs claimed a 2-1 victory. “It’s always hard to lose a tough game like that, especially when you’ve had the outing that you get,” said Mets manager Terry Collins. “Matt picked a great game and we’re just not giving any of our guys any room to wiggle. He was outstanding.”

RHP Jeurys Familia entered Wednesday with 13 saves, tied for the most in the majors with the Yankees’ Andrew Miller. But he had a tough finish on Tuesday as he entered in the bottom of the ninth with bases loaded of Cubs and walked left fielder Chris Coghlan to force in pinch runner Matt Szczur with the game-winning run. Still, Familia is 13-for-13 in save chances, tied for fourth longest streak in team history to start a season. Armando Benitez converted his first 24 save opportunities for the Mets in 2001.

LHP Jack Leathersich was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas after Wednesday’s game to fill the bullpen vacancy created when RHP Buddy Carlyle went on the disabled list. Leathersich threw a combined one scoreless inning in two appearances for the Mets earlier this season. He has no decisions and a 1.59 ERA in 12 outings for Las Vegas.

RHP Buddy Carlyle was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12 after Wednesday’s game. In 11 appearances this season, Carlyle is 1-0 with one save and a 5.63 ERA.

3B Daniel Murphy has seen his average rise to .244 by midweek after hitting 9-for-23 (.391) on the current road trip. He batted .198 (16-of-81) with 14 RBIs in 23 April games. He went 2-for-3 on Wednesday and had a walk and stolen base. It was his eighth multi-hit game of the season.

LHP Jonathon Niese (3-2, 1.95 ERA) brings the Mets’ lowest ERA into Thursday’s series finale. He’s allowed one earned run or fewer in five starts entering his seventh appearance of the seasons. He’s 3-4 with a 5.16 ERA in eight career starts against the Cubs, including 2-1 with a 4.00 ERA at Wrigley Field.