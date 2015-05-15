C Anthony Recker had a mixed day, going 2-for-4 with two home runs that helped the Mets to a quick lead. He also had a passed ball late in the game that allowed the Cubs to score a go-ahead run. “It just got away from me -- slider that ran up and away and I didn’t get the good part of the glove on it,” he said.

LHP Jake Leathersich was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas for the second time this season prior to Thursday’s game. He faced one batter and issued a walk in the eighth inning. Leathersich also pitched for the Mets from April 29-May 1 and threw one scoreless inning in two games. He didn’t have a decision while posting a 1.59 ERA in 12 outings for Las Vegas.

RHP Bartolo Colon (6-1) leads the major leagues in victories heading into his Friday start against the Brewers. He is coming off a six-inning effort against Philadelphia on May 10 in which he struck out six, walked none and allowed four runs on eight hits. His 40 1/3-inning streak without issuing a walk is the second longest in franchise history behind Bret Saberhagen’s 47 2/3-inning run in 1994.

LHP Jonathon Niese (3-3) was sailing along until a troublesome fifth inning as the Cubs scored four runs to force a 5-5 tie. “Just nothing went right -- it was kind of a mixture between everything -- bad walk, bad pitches. It’s unfortunate. The offense did a great job, got us a lead, and it was unfortunate that I gave it up.” Niese allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits, walked one and struck out two in 6 1/3 innings.