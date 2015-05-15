FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 16, 2015 / 1:56 AM / 2 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Anthony Recker had a mixed day, going 2-for-4 with two home runs that helped the Mets to a quick lead. He also had a passed ball late in the game that allowed the Cubs to score a go-ahead run. “It just got away from me -- slider that ran up and away and I didn’t get the good part of the glove on it,” he said.

LHP Jake Leathersich was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas for the second time this season prior to Thursday’s game. He faced one batter and issued a walk in the eighth inning. Leathersich also pitched for the Mets from April 29-May 1 and threw one scoreless inning in two games. He didn’t have a decision while posting a 1.59 ERA in 12 outings for Las Vegas.

RHP Bartolo Colon (6-1) leads the major leagues in victories heading into his Friday start against the Brewers. He is coming off a six-inning effort against Philadelphia on May 10 in which he struck out six, walked none and allowed four runs on eight hits. His 40 1/3-inning streak without issuing a walk is the second longest in franchise history behind Bret Saberhagen’s 47 2/3-inning run in 1994.

LHP Jonathon Niese (3-3) was sailing along until a troublesome fifth inning as the Cubs scored four runs to force a 5-5 tie. “Just nothing went right -- it was kind of a mixture between everything -- bad walk, bad pitches. It’s unfortunate. The offense did a great job, got us a lead, and it was unfortunate that I gave it up.” Niese allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits, walked one and struck out two in 6 1/3 innings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.