C Travis d‘Arnaud (broken right index finger) could begin hitting Monday. D‘Arnaud, who was injured when he was hit by a pitch on April 19, has resumed all baseball activities except hitting. He is expected to need a rehab assignment before returning to the Mets. D‘Arnaud is hitting .317 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 11 games.

CF Juan Lagares returned to the Mets’ starting lineup Friday, when he went 0-for-4 in a 7-0 loss to the Brewers. Lagares missed the previous three games with a strain of his right armpit, which he suffered while making a diving catch in a game against the Baltimore Orioles on May 5. He is hitting .267 with one homer and 13 RBIs this season.

2B Dilson Herrera is headed to the disabled list after he suffered a broken tip of his right middle finger Friday, when he was hit by a grounder during fielding practice prior to the Mets’ 7-0 loss to the Brewers. Herrera, who was expected to start at second base until 3B David Wright comes off the disabled list, will be placed on the 15-day disabled list prior to Saturday’s game and will be replaced by IF Eric Campbell. Herrera is hitting .235 with one homer and three RBIs in 10 games this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to regain his Rookie of the Year form on Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. DeGrom took the loss in his most recent start on Monday, when he gave up four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings as the Mets fell to the Chicago Cubs, 4-3. In his last four starts, deGrom is 1-3 with a 5.64 ERA as his overall ERA has risen from 0.93 to 3.46. He has pitched beyond the sixth inning just once in those four starts. DeGrom is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in two career starts against the Brewers. He took the win the last time he opposed the Brewers last July 27, when he threw 6 1/3 shutout innings in the Mets’ 2-0 victory at Miller Park.

C Kevin Plawecki (sinus infection) didn’t play Friday in the Mets’ 7-0 loss to the Brewers. Plawecki was already scheduled to get the day off so that rookie C Johnny Monell could draw his first big league start, but manager Terry Collins said before the game that Plawecki was sick with flu-like symptoms. A visit to the doctor revealed Plawecki actually had a sinus infection. Plawecki is hitting .220 with one homer and eight RBIs in 17 games.

RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) is scheduled to move his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday. Parnell has given up four runs on four hits over two innings in his last two appearances for Single-A St. Lucie, but manager Terry Collins said Friday that the organization believes it’s time for Parnell to test himself against more polished hitters. Parnell has made five appearances overall for St. Lucie, though he didn’t pitch from April 22 through May 10 as he recovered from forearm stiffness. He hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since March 31, 2014, when he suffered a right elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.