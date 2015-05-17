RHP Noah Syndergaard will make his second major league start -- and his first at home -- on Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Syndergaard made his big league debut Tuesday, when he took the loss after allowing three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Chicago Cubs, 6-1. Syndergaard opened Tuesday with five shutout innings before the Cubs broke through in the sixth. He will actually be making his second appearance at Citi Field, where Syndergaard threw a scoreless inning for Team USA in the 2013 Futures Game.

SS Wilmer Flores made some history during the Mets’ mammoth fourth inning Saturday night, when his grand slam fueled a 10-run outburst and lifted New York to a 14-1 win over the Brewers. Flores, who was batting ninth behind RHP Jacob deGrom, became the first National League position player ever to start a noninterleague game batting ninth and hit a grand slam. The homer was his sixth of the season, which ties him for the most among shortstops. He finished 2-for-4 and is batting .250 with 15 RBI in 108 at-bats.

RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis) began a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on Saturday night, when he allowed a run in one inning. He threw just nine of his 21 pitches for strikes. Black has yet to pitch in the majors this season due to the tendinitis, which limited him to just two Grapefruit League appearances, none after March 9. He pitched only twice last season after Aug. 24 due to neck and shoulder injuries.

2B Dilson Herrera was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday, one day after he suffered a broken tip of his right middle finger while fielding a ball during batting practice. Manager Terry Collins said Saturday afternoon there was no timetable for Herrera’s recovery or his return. Herrera is the 13th Mets player to hit the disabled list. He is hitting .235 with one homer and three RBI in 10 games this season.

IF Eric Campbell was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas Saturday, when he started at third base for the Mets and went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in the Mets’ 14-1 rout of the Brewers. It is the second trip to the majors this season for Campbell, who replaced 2B Dilson Herrera on the active roster and is expected to play regularly at third base until 3B David Wright returns from his hamstring and back injuries. Campbell is hitting .218 with one homer and six RBIs in 17 games for the Mets.

RHP Jacob deGrom not only earned the win for the Mets on Saturday night but also joined some select company by collecting three hits in the 14-1 rout of the Brewers. DeGrom, who batted eighth on Saturday, singled home the Mets’ first run in the second inning, singled immediately before SS Wilmer Flores’ grand slam in the Mets’ 10-run fourth inning and singled again later in the frame. He is the first Mets pitcher to have two hits in an inning and three hits in a game since RHP Chris Young achieved both feats on April 5, 2011. DeGrom has a hit in each of his last three games and his hitting .294 in 17 at-bats this season. On the mound, deGrom allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings in improving his record to 4-4 and lowering his ERA to 3.21.

RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) made another rehab appearance for Single-A St. Lucie on Saturday night, when he allowed one run in one inning. The Mets initially planned to send Parnell to Triple-A Las Vegas to resume his rehab but asked him to make another appearance at Single-A after he gave up four runs on four hits over two innings in two games for St. Lucie earlier this week. Parnell has a 12.71 ERA in six appearances overall for St. Lucie, though he didn’t pitch from April 22 through May 10 as he recovered from forearm stiffness.

RHP Dillon Gee (right groin strain) began a rehab assignment at Single-A St. Lucie on Saturday night, when he allowed one run and struck out seven over four innings. Gee was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 9, retroactive to May 4. He is eligible to return on Tuesday, though general manager Sandy Alderson said Friday he thought Gee wouldn’t be activated on Tuesday. Gee is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in five starts for the Mets this season.