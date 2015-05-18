RHP Noah Syndergaard provided a glimpse of his ace-caliber talent in the first five innings of his Citi Field debut Sunday afternoon, when he earned his first big league win as the Mets beat the Brewers 5-1. However, his manager and teammates were more impressed by what they saw from Syndergaard in the sixth inning, when the 22-year-old allowed his lone run but kept his composure and minimized the damage after plunking Brewers center fielder Carlos Gomez in the left earflap.

RHP Matt Harvey will look to join his teammate, RHP Bartolo Colon, as the National League’s lone six-game winners when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Harvey didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he allowed three hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven shutout innings in the Mets’ 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. It was the third time this season Harvey threw at least six shutout innings and the second time in his last three starts he tossed seven scoreless frames, a stretch in which he lowered his ERA from 3.04 to 2.31. Harvey is 0-2 with a 3.00 ERA in two career starts against the Cardinals. He took the loss the last time he opposed St. Louis on June 13, 2013, when he allowed one run over seven innings as the Mets fell 2-1 at Citi Field.

RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) could make his next rehab appearance for Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Las Vegas. Black pitched for Class A St. Lucie on Saturday night, when he allowed one run in one inning while throwing just nine strikes among his 21 pitches. However, manager Terry Collins said Sunday that Black, who made three rehab appearances for St. Lucie in April before being sidelined for nearly a month with the neck injury, could use a change of scenery as well as competition. Black, who pitched just twice in Grapefruit League play before being hurt, has a 4.50 ERA for St. Lucie.

3B David Wright (right hamstring strain, lower back pain) remains on schedule to resume baseball activities Monday. Wright hasn’t played since April 14, when he hurt his hamstring while running the bases. He was in the midst of baseball activities in the first week of May when he began experiencing back pain. There is no timetable for when Wright could return to the Mets.

RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) could make his next rehab appearance for Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Las Vegas. Parnell has a 12.71 ERA in six appearances for Class A St. Lucie, but manager Terry Collins said Parnell may need a change of scenery and a chance to face better hitters. Parnell has spent most of the past three months at St. Lucie, where the Mets hold spring training. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since March 31, 2014, when he was hurt in his lone appearance of the season.

RHP Dillon Gee is going to make at least one more rehab start. Manager Terry Collins said Sunday morning that Gee, who threw four innings in his first rehab start for Class A St. Lucie on Saturday, would throw around 100 pitches in his next outing, which will likely take place Thursday. Gee went on the disabled list May 7, retroactive to May 4, due to a right groin strain.