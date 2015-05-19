C Travis d‘Arnaud (broken right pinky finger) began swinging a bat Monday. He had already resumed all other baseball activities but had to wait for an X-ray Monday before he could pick up a bat. Manager Terry Collins said d‘Arnaud likely only took dry swings but will ramp up his activity during the week. Collins didn’t know when d‘Arnaud could begin a rehab assignment. D‘Arnaud is hitting .317 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 11 games this season.

RHP Matt Harvey extended his scoreless streak to 16 innings -- and his streak of no-decisions to two -- on Monday night, when he threw eight masterful innings in the Mets’ 2-1, 14-inning win over the Cardinals. Harvey allowed just six hits and one walk while striking out nine and left with a 1-0 lead, but RHP Jeurys Familia blew the save in the ninth. The Mets’ bullpen also squandered a 1-0 lead for Harvey in his previous start last Wednesday, when New York fell to the Cubs, 2-1. The 16 straight scoreless innings ties a career high for Harvey, who also achieved the feat from Sept. 19, 2012, through April 8, 2013. The current streak has lowered Harvey’s ERA to 1.98. Harvey is 5-1 with 56 strikeouts and just eight walks in 54 2/3 innings.

RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) will pitch in an extended spring training game Tuesday at the Mets’ complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Manager Terry Collins said Sunday that Black could use a change of scenery after rehabbing all season in Florida, but Black has a 4.50 ERA in four appearances for Class A St. Lucie. His stint with St. Lucie was interrupted for nearly a month by the neck injury. He pitched just twice in Grapefruit League play before sustaining the shoulder injury.

2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) underwent another X-ray Monday that confirmed the break. Herrera was injured during batting practice Friday, when he was hit on the finger while fielding ground balls. GM Sandy Alderson said Monday that Herrera would be examined again in three weeks. Herrera is hitting .235 with one homer and three RBIs in 10 games.

3B David Wright (right hamstring strain, lower back) took a step toward returning to the Mets on Monday by resuming baseball activities. Wright, who went on the disabled list April 15 with a right hamstring, appeared to be getting close to a rehab assignment when the Mets announced May 8 that he was being shut down due to back pain. There remains no timetable for when Wright could go on a rehab assignment and rejoin the Mets. He is batting .333 with one homer and three RBIs in 33 at-bats.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to bounce back from a rough start when he takes the mound for the Mets on Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game series against the Cardinals at Citi Field. Niese took the loss last Thursday, when he was staked to a four-run lead but up six runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out two over 6 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Cubs, 6-5. Niese is ranked 10th in the National League in ERA at 2.49, though he has given up eight unearned runs, second most in the NL. In seven career starts against the Cardinals, Niese is 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA -- his second-lowest ERA against any opponent. Niese took the loss the last time he opposed St. Louis last June 17, when he gave up five runs (three earned) over six innings as the Mets fell 5-2.

RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) will pitch in an extended spring training game Tuesday at the Mets’ complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Manager Terry Collins said twice during the current homestand that Parnell, who has made six rehab appearances with Class A St. Lucie, might benefit from moving up from a change of scenery and competition. However, Parnell has a 12.71 ERA in a stint that was interrupted for almost three weeks by forearm soreness. He last pitched in the majors on March 31, 2014, when he was injured in his lone appearance of the season.