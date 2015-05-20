OF Darrell Ceciliani was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon and singled in his first major league at-bat, a pinch-hitting appearance in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 10-2 loss to the Cardinals. Ceciliani, who bounced an infield single over Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha, remained in the game in center field and finished 1-for-2. The 25-year-old Ceciliani, who took the place of OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis, earned the recall by hitting .336 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games at Las Vegas. He will be utilized largely off the bench, though manager Terry Collins said he might give Ceciliani a start Wednesday night or Thursday afternoon against the Cardinals. Ceciliani was selected by the Mets in the fourth round of the 2009 draft and has hit .286 with 27 homers, 213 RBIs and 115 stolen bases in 498 minor league games.

C Lednier Ricardo was signed by the Mets as an international free agent on Monday. Ricardo, 27, was the starting catcher on the Cuban National Team in 2012 and 2013. In six professional seasons in Cuba, he hit .256 with 26 homers and 136 RBIs.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was designated for assignment by the Mets on Tuesday afternoon. Nieuwenhuis hit .322 during Grapefruit League play and opened the season as the Mets’ lead pinch-hitter, but he was hitting just .079 (3-for-38) with 17 strikeouts. As a pinch-hitter, he was hitless with eight strikeouts in 13 at-bats after hitting .286 in 28 pinch-hit at-bats last season. Nieuwenhuis, whom the Mets selected in the third round of the 2008 draft, has hit .230 with 13 homers and 60 RBIs in 226 major league games.

OF Brandon Nimmo, one of the Mets’ top position prospects, has been placed on the seven-day disabled list at Double-A Binghamton with a sprained left ACL. Nimmo was hurt when he landed awkwardly on first base while beating out an infield single Friday night. He was examined in Manhattan Sunday and won’t resume baseball activities until he is pain-free. Nimmo, whom the Mets selected in the first round of the 2011 draft, is hitting .297 with two homers and nine RBIs for Binghamton.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to bounce back from his worst start of the season -- and make a bit of team history in the process -- when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Colon suffered the loss in his most recent start Friday, when he gave up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out two over five innings as the Mets fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-0. Prior to Friday, Colon hadn’t allowed more than four runs or pitched less than six innings in any of his first seven starts. However, by not issuing a free pass for the seventh straight start, Colon extended his walk-less streak to 45 1/3 innings, just 2 1/3 innings shy of the team record set by RHP Bret Saberhagen in 1994. In six career starts against the Cardinals, Colon is 4-0 with a 2.77 ERA. Colon earned the win the last time he opposed the Cardinals last June 18, when he allowed one run over eight innings in the Mets’ 3-2 victory.

LHP Jonathon Niese continued to struggle Tuesday, when he gave up eight runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out one over five-plus innings as the Mets were routed by the Cardinals, 10-2. The eight runs allowed tied a career high for Niese, who has given up 14 runs (12 earned) over 11 1/3 innings in his last two starts, a stretch in which his ERA has soared from 1.95 to 3.73. He is 3-4 and has allowed 72 baserunners in 48 1/3 innings.

RHP Dillon Gee (right groin strain) will make his next rehab start for Class A St. Lucie on Thursday. Gee, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 9 retroactive to May 4, allowed one run and struck out seven over four innings for St. Lucie last Saturday. Manager Terry Collins said Sunday Gee would throw around 100 pitches in his next start. Gee is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in five starts for the Mets this season.