RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) threw a scoreless inning in an extended spring training league game Tuesday. Black inherited a bases-loaded situation but escaped the jam by striking out the first two batters he faced and getting the next batter to ground out. Black, who hasn’t pitched in the majors this season, had a 4.50 ERA in four rehab appearances for Class A St. Lucie.

RHP Jacob deGrom will hope his second start of the homestand goes as well as his first when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday night in the finale of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. DeGrom earned the win last Saturday, when he allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings as the Mets routed the Brewers, 14-1. At the plate, deGrom had three hits, including two in the Mets’ 10-run sixth inning, as well as an RBI and a run. He was the first Mets pitcher to collect three hits in a game and two in an inning since RHP Chris Young did it on April 5, 2011. DeGrom had his shortest start as a big-leaguer in his lone appearance against the Cardinals last June 16, when he gave up six runs and a career-high 12 hits over 4 1/3 innings and took the loss as the Mets fell 6-2.

RHP Bartolo Colon’s slide continued Wednesday, when he took the loss after giving up nine runs (eight earned) on 11 hits and two walks while striking out four over 4 1/3 innings as the Mets fell 9-0 to the Cardinals. Colon gave up six runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth. The two walks were one more than he surrendered in his first eight starts of the season. Colon did set a Mets record by extending his streak of innings without a walk to 48 2/3 innings before he walked 3B Matt Carpenter with one out in the fourth. The previous record was 47 2/3 innings, set by RHP Bret Saberhagen in 1994. Colon (6-3) has allowed 15 runs (13 earned) over 9 1/3 innings in his last two starts, a stretch in which his ERA has soared from 3.30 to 4.85. He still has a share of the National League lead in wins and leads the Mets with 55 2/3 innings pitched.

RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) continued to struggle Tuesday, when he allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits over 1 1/3 innings in an extended spring training league game. Parnell, who underwent the surgery in April 2014, had been rehabbing with Class A St. Lucie all season, posting a 12.71 ERA in six appearances. He also missed almost three weeks with forearm soreness.