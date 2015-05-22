RHP Noah Syndergaard will look to build off his first win as a big leaguer when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Syndergaard made his second major league start Sunday, when he earned the win after giving up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings as the Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1. This will be the second road start for Syndergaard, who debuted at Wrigley Field and took the loss against the Chicago Cubs on May 12.

1B Lucas Duda continued his new-found mastery of left-handed pitchers Thursday, when he homered off southpaws in the sixth and eighth innings of the Mets’ 5-0 win over the Cardinals. Duda hit a solo shot off LHP Jaime Garcia in the sixth to extend the Mets’ lead to 2-0 before his three-run shot off LHP Randy Choate provided some insurance two innings later. He is now hitting .404 with four homers in 44 at-bats against left-handers this year after hitting just .180 with two homers in 111 at-bats against lefties last year. The multi-homer game was the seventh of Duda’s big league career. He leads the Mets with a .302 batting average, ranks second with 19 RBIs and is tied for second with five homers.

RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) will pitch one more time for Class A St. Lucie before he moves his rehab to Double-A Binghamton. Black, who hurt his shoulder after just two Grapefruit League appearances in March, has a 4.50 ERA in four appearances for St. Lucie but had his rehab interrupted for almost a month by his neck ailment.

RHP Jacob deGrom threw the best game of his big league career Thursday, when he allowed one hit over eight shutout innings and retired the final 23 batters he faced in the Mets’ 5-0 win over the Cardinals. DeGrom didn’t walk anyone -- and didn’t even get to one three-ball count -- and struck out a season-high 11 in becoming only the fourth pitcher in team history to allow only one baserunner in at least eight innings of work. Afterward, manager Terry Collins said deGrom had a strict pitch count of 110 because he has been battling a sore hip and a sore right shoulder. DeGrom threw 104 pitches, including just five in the eighth inning. He allowed just one run over 14 innings in two starts on the Mets’ just-concluded homestand, a stretch in which he lowered his ERA from 3.46 to 2.75. He is 5-4 and has 54 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings.

RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) will pitch one more time for Class A St. Lucie before he moves his rehab to Double-A Binghamton. Parnell, whose rehab was stalled for almost three weeks while he recovered from forearm soreness, has a 12.71 ERA in six appearances with St. Lucie and also struggled in an extended spring training league game on Tuesday. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since March 31, 2014, when he was hurt in his lone appearance of the season.

RHP Dillon Gee (right groin strain) made his second rehab start Thursday night for Class A St. Lucie. Gee went 6 1/3 innings, striking out five while giving up just three hits and no runs. He allowed one run and struck out seven over four innings in his first rehab start for St. Lucie last Saturday. Gee, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 9 retroactive to May 4, is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in five starts for the Mets this season.