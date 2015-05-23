C Travis d‘Arnaud took batting practice Friday at extended spring training in Port St. Lucie, Fla., for the first time since being placed on the disabled list on April 15. D‘Arnaud has been sidelined by a broken right hand.

RHP Noah Syndergaard fell to 1-2 on Friday night, taking the loss as the Mets fell 4-1 to the Pirates. He allowed four runs -- three earned -- in six innings with no walks and five strikeouts. The rookie, ranked as the 11th-best prospect in the game by Baseball America coming into the season, has a 3.63 ERA through three starts.

RHP Matt Harvey (5-1, 1.98) will start Saturday at Pittsburgh in the middle game of a three-game series. Harvey has not allowed a run in his last 16 innings, tying his career high. He has pitched at least six shutout innings in four starts this season. Harvey had a no-decision in his only career start against the Pirates, allowing two runs in seven innings on May 12, 2013.

3B David Wright took batting practice Friday at extended spring training in Port St. Lucie, Fla., for the first time since going on the disabled list. Wright has been out since April 15 with a strained right hamstring.