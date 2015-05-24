OF Darrell Ceciliani made his first start, playing left field while Michael Cuddyer was rested in a day game following a night game. Ceciliani went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in an 8-2 loss at Pittsburgh. He had appeared in three games since being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, going 1-for-3 off the bench.

RHP Matt Harvey had the worst outing of his three-year career as he was tagged for a career-high seven runs in a career-low four innings. Harvey is 0-2 in his last four starts after winning five in a row to start the season.

3B David Wright developed stiffness in his lower back Friday and Mets assistant GM John Ricco said Saturday that the team captain has been diagnosed with stenosis (a narrowing of the spinal column) and will be shut down for a week. He is taking medication for the condition. Wright, who went on the disabled list in mid-April because of a hamstring injury, did not take batting practice as planned on Friday.

LHP Jonathon Niese (3-4, 3.72 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday at Pittsburgh in the finale of a three-game series. Niese tied a career high when he gave up eight runs Tuesday in a loss to St. Louis. The eight earned runs were as many as he allowed in his first six starts of the season combined. Niese has won all three starts at PNC Park and is 3-1 with a 4.41 ERA against the Pirates in six career starts.