RHP Erik Goeddel more than doubled his ERA by giving up three runs in 1 1/3 innings Sunday. He had allowed only two runs to score over 16 innings prior to Sunday and pitched scoreless outings in 15 of his 16 previous appearances.

SS Wilmer Flores went 2-for-4 and drove in the Mets only run Sunday. He is now batting .252 on the season and hit .400 (4-for-10) during the series in Pittsburgh.

RF Curtis Granderson finished 0-for-4 Sunday to cap a series in which he hit .091 (1-for-11) and struck out seven times. Since hitting a home run in back-to-back games against Milwaukee May 16-17, Granderson is batting .192 (5-for-26) in his last week of games.

LHP Jonathon Niese gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings Sunday to raise his ERA to a season-high 4.08. Niese has allowed 18 runs to score over 16 innings spanning his last three starts.