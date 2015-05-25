FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 25, 2015 / 8:42 PM / 2 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Erik Goeddel more than doubled his ERA by giving up three runs in 1 1/3 innings Sunday. He had allowed only two runs to score over 16 innings prior to Sunday and pitched scoreless outings in 15 of his 16 previous appearances.

SS Wilmer Flores went 2-for-4 and drove in the Mets only run Sunday. He is now batting .252 on the season and hit .400 (4-for-10) during the series in Pittsburgh.

RF Curtis Granderson finished 0-for-4 Sunday to cap a series in which he hit .091 (1-for-11) and struck out seven times. Since hitting a home run in back-to-back games against Milwaukee May 16-17, Granderson is batting .192 (5-for-26) in his last week of games.

LHP Jonathon Niese gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings Sunday to raise his ERA to a season-high 4.08. Niese has allowed 18 runs to score over 16 innings spanning his last three starts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.