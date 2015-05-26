INF Danny Muno was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, when he started at third base for the Mets and went 0-for-4 in a 6-3 win over the Phillies. It was the first major league start in the field for Muno, who played in four games for the Mets in April but drew his only start at designated hitter. With 3B Eric Campbell mired in an 0-for-20 slump, Muno may get some extended playing time at third base as the Mets try to find an internal replacement for injured 3B David Wright, who has been out since April 15 with hamstring and back injuries. Muno is hitting .100 (1-for-10) with the Mets and hit .280 with one homer and 12 RBIs in 30 games for Las Vegas.

C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) could play in an extended spring training league game May 26 and could begin a rehab assignment shortly thereafter.

1B Lucas Duda returned to the Mets lineup on Monday and hit a solo homer in the third inning of a 6-3 win over the Phillies. Duda missed Sunday’s 9-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates with a tight right hamstring that he suffered trying to slide into second base on Saturday. He is hitting .294 with six homers and 20 RBIs this season.

RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) struck out one batter in a perfect inning of work for Double-A Binghamton on Monday. It was the second appearance at Binghamton for Black, who allowed a hit in a scoreless inning on Saturday. Black previously made four appearances at Class A St. Lucie. He has yet to appear in the majors this season.

CF Juan Lagares returned to the Mets lineup on Monday, when he went 0-for-4 in a 6-3 win over the Phillies. Lagares sat out Sunday’s 9-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates due to right armpit and elbow pain that he has battled since he made a diving catch against the Baltimore Orioles on May 5. He is batting .264 with one homer, 13 RBIs and three stolen bases in 42 games.

C Johnny Monell was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday prior to the Mets’ 6-3 win over the Phillies. Monell, who was replaced on the active roster by INF Danny Muno, had one hit and two RBI in 16 at-bats for the Mets following his promotion from Las Vegas on May 5.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to build off his best start as a big-leaguer and continue his dominance at Citi Field on Tuesday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. DeGrom earned the win last Thursday, when allowed just one hit -- a first-inning single -- over eight shutout innings and retired the final 23 batters he faced in leading the Mets to a 5-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. The hit by Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter was the only baserunner allowed by deGrom, who struck out 11 in improving to 10-4 with a 1.50 ERA in 16 home starts. In three career starts against the Phillies, deGrom is 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Phillies on April 13, when deGrom tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings in the Mets’ 2-0 victory.

RHP Bartolo Colon threw six solid innings and moved into a tie for the major league lead in wins with a 6-3 victory over Philadelphia.

3B David Wright (right hamstring strain, spinal stenosis) is spending this week in California and undergoing physical therapy with Dr. Robert Watkins, a back and spinal specialist. Wright went on the disabled list April 15 with a hamstring injury but has been slowed most of this month with lower back pain that was diagnosed as spinal stenosis -- a narrowing of the spinal column -- last week. General manager Sandy Alderson said he hopes the trip to California provides a clearer timetable for when Wright might be able to resume baseball activities and return to the Mets. Wright hit .333 with one homer and four RBIs in 33 at-bats before getting hurt.

RHP Dillon Gee (strained right groin) will make one more rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on May 27.