C Travis d‘Arnaud (broken right ring finger) caught five innings Tuesday in an extended spring training league game at the Mets’ minor league complex in Florida. It was the first game action for d‘Arnaud since he was injured April 18, when he was hit by a pitch. General manager Sandy Alderson said Monday that d‘Arnaud could begin a rehab assignment this week and is on pace to return during the Mets’ west coast road trip that begins June 1. D‘Arnaud is hitting .317 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 11 games this season.

RHP Noah Syndergaard will make his first start against a National League East opponent Wednesday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. It will be the fourth big league start for Syndergaard, who took the loss last Friday after he allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out five over six innings as the Mets fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-1. Syndergaard has issued just one walk in his last two starts, a span of 12 innings, after walking four in 5 1/3 innings in his debut on May 12.

RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) pitched for Double-A Binghamton for the second time in as many days Tuesday, when he allowed a hit over a scoreless inning. Black has thrown three scoreless innings over the last four days for Binghamton after recording a 5.79 ERA in five rehab outings for Binghamton and Class A St. Lucie from April 14-May 21. He hasn’t pitched for the Mets this season.

RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff inflammation) is scheduled to throw off a mound Wednesday for the first time since he was placed on the disabled list April 30. Mets manager Terry Collins said Tuesday that Montero threw earlier in the day and that it was his third and best throwing session since he got hurt. Montero, who went on the disabled list two days after making a spot start for the Mets, is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in five appearances.

RHP Jacob deGrom didn’t factor into the decision Tuesday night, when he threw seven brilliant innings before tiring in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 5-4, 10-inning win. DeGrom, who allowed one hit over eight shutout innings last Thursday, gave up two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out nine over 7 1/3 innings on Tuesday. He didn’t allow a runner past first base until the eighth, when he was lifted after surrendering consecutive singles to C Carlos Ruiz and PH Cesar Hernandez. RHP Hansel Robles gave up the lead by allowing two hits in a span of four pitches. DeGrom, who has struck out 26 and walked just one over his last three starts and 21 1/3 innings, is 5-4 with a 2.71 ERA in 10 starts.

RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) walked one in a scoreless inning for Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday night. Parnell has thrown two scoreless innings for Binghamton since his rehab was moved from Class A St. Lucie, where he posted a 10.80 ERA in seven appearances from April 14 through May 22. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since March 31, 2014, when he was injured in his lone appearance of the season.