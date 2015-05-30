C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right index finger, bone bruise in right wrist) won’t be returning to the Mets next week after all. D‘Arnaud began a rehab assignment Wednesday with Class A St. Lucie but left Thursday’s game early due to wrist pain and was diagnosed with a bone bruise. General manager Sandy Alderson said Friday that the two ailments are unrelated and that d‘Arnaud can resume baseball activities once the pain subsides. The Mets were hopeful d‘Arnaud could return to the big league club during a road trip that begins on Monday. D‘Arnaud is hitting .317 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 11 games this season.

RHP Matt Harvey lost his third straight decision Friday, when he gave up four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out a season-high 11 over eight innings as the Mets fell to the Marlins, 4-3. Harvey opened the game by setting down the first nine batters he faced, six by strikeout, but a bunt single by Marlins 2B Dee Gordon leading off the fourth led to a three-run inning. The three straight losses tie a career high for Harvey who also lost three decisions from July 31 through Aug. 10, 2012. Harvey, who gave up a career-high seven runs over a career-low four innings in his previous start last Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, is 5-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings.

3B David Wright (right hamstring strain, spinal stenosis) underwent epidurals Monday in California. General manager Sandy Alderson said the Mets will have a better idea of when Wright might return early next week. Wright, who is spending this week undergoing physical therapy, was hurt his right hamstring on April 14 and began suffering lower back pain early this month. He hit .333 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games for the Mets.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to snap a three-start losing streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Niese took the loss on Sunday, when he allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out six over a season-low 4 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-1. It was the earlier non-injury exit for Niese since May 16, 2014. He has allowed 18 runs (16 earned) over 16 innings in his last three starts, a stretch in which his ERA has soared from 1.95 to 4.08. Niese is 5-5 with a 4.19 ERA in 16 career starts against the Marlins. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Marlins last Sept. 2 despite allowing six runs over six innings in the Mets’ 8-6 victory at Marlins Park.

RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) made his third appearance for Double-A Binghamton on Friday, when he allowed one run in one inning of work. Manager Terry Collins said Friday afternoon he got good reports on Parnell following his previous outing Tuesday, when Parnell was clocked in the mid-90s. Parnell has allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three over three innings at Binghamton, He spent the first six weeks of the season rehabbing for Class A St. Lucie. Parnell hasn’t pitched in the majors since March 31, 2014.