INF Ruben Tejada continued to cement his grip on the Mets’ starting third baseman’s job Sunday, when he went 1-for-4 with the go-ahead RBI in the seventh inning of a 4-3 win over the Marlins. Tejada, who had never played third base in the majors prior to this season, started at third base and batted second in each of the three games against the Marlins and went 5-for-12 with four RBIs and a walk. Manager Terry Collins said Sunday afternoon that Tejada will continue to see starts at the position as the Mets wait for 3B David Wright to return from hamstring and back injuries. Mets third basemen are hitting just .231 since Wright was hurt April 14. Tejada is hitting .246 with one homer and eight RBIs in 57 at-bats.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to continue his stretch of solid pitching when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. DeGrom didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Tuesday, when he gave up two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out nine over 7 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 5-4, 10-inning win over the Philadelphia Phillies. In his last three starts, deGrom is 2-0 with a 1.27 ERA and has allowed just 12 hits and one walk while striking out 26 over 21 1/3 innings. DeGrom never faced the Padres.

RHP Bartolo Colon moved into a tie for the major league lead in wins on Sunday, when he earned the victory with seven solid innings and added an RBI double as the Mets edged the Marlins, 4-3. Colon (8-3) allowed three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out two in taking over the National League lead in wins and tying Seattle Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez for the most wins in baseball. It is the first time in Colon’s career, which dates back to 1997, that he has won eight games before the end of May. The 42-year-old Colon also helped himself at the plate Sunday by lacing an RBI double in the second inning. It was the second big league double for Colon and his eighth RBI. He is the first pitcher 42 years or older to double since LHP Randy Johnson doubled as a 44-year-old in 2008. Colon, who has a decision in each of his last 23 starts, has a 4.72 ERA and has struck out 54 while walking just five in a team-high 68 2/3 innings.

3B David Wright (right hamstring, spinal stenosis) is expected to visit his teammates Tuesday, when the Mets are scheduled to play the middle game of a three-game series against the Padres in San Diego. Wright, who hasn’t played since he strained his right hamstring April 14, is in California undergoing physical therapy for the spinal stenosis he was diagnosed with May 22. He received epidurals last Monday and the Mets expect to have a better idea of Wright’s timetable for a potential return this week.

RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) continued to struggle in his rehab assignment Saturday night, when he gave up five runs and recorded just one out for Double-A Binghamton. Manager Terry Collins said Sunday morning he was told that Parnell, who was pitching for the second straight night, had good stuff and that his fastball was clocked in the 93-94 mph range. Collins also said Binghamton manager Pedro Lopez told him Parnell was victimized on a handful of grounders up the middle that a major league team likely would have turned into outs. Parnell has a 12.60 ERA and has allowed 29 baserunners -- including 11 walks -- in 10 innings over 11 games this season between Binghamton and Class A St. Lucie. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since March 31, 2014.

RHP Dillon Gee is scheduled to rejoin the major league rotation Wednesday. He has been on the disabled list since May 4 with a strained right groin.