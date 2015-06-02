C Travis d‘Arnaud is still bothered by a sore wrist and manager Terry Collins said “there is no timetable for his return” from his wrist injury. Collins said d‘Arnaud will have to prove he can block balls in the dirt -- which puts strain on a wrist -- before he can return.

1B Lucas Duda was out of the lineup on Monday after getting hit on the outside of his right knee on Sunday. Duda was available to pinch-hit. Duda’s bat has been hot with six home runs in his last night games.

RHP Jeurys Familia continues to draw praise from manager Terry Collins. Familia is tied for second in the National League with 15 saves; he’s blown just one. “We had no idea how he would handle it,‘’ Collins said. ”So far he has handled it great. Not once has he said, ‘I‘m tired today.'‘’

3B David Wright was consulting with back doctors in Los Angeles on Monday. Manager Terry Collins said he’s hopeful Wright can deliver an update on Tuesday. Right now, Collins said he doesn’t know if Wright will be out ”10 days, two weeks, two months -- I don’t know.‘’

OF/1B Michael Cuddyer, who gets most of his starts in left field, was in the lineup at first base on Monday with Lucas Duda (knee) ailing. Cuddyer entered the game with a six-game hitting streak. He hit .272 (25-for-92) in May after scuffling in April .247 (20 for-81).