3B Ruben Tejada will continue to get the majority of starts in David Wright’s absence with a back injury. “He’s done a nice job to this point,” general manager Sandy Alderson said.

1B Lucas Duda returned to the lineup on Tuesday after getting hit on the outside of his right knee by a pitch on Sunday. Before getting dinged, Duda was swinging a hot bat with six home runs in his last nine games.

RHP Jacob deGrom is making his mark in his second year. Last year’s National League rookie of the years struck out at least eight batters without allowing a walk in each of his last three games. The only other pitchers to do that in the modern era are Cliff Lee (2013) and Ferguson Jenkins (1976).

3B David Wright, in Southern California to visit back doctors, attended the game in San Diego. Wright said he was confident about returning this season although he couldn’t pinpoint when that might be. He did say it would be “sooner rather than later” although he is still working with physical therapists and hasn’t resumed baseball activities. Wright, who has been on the disabled list since April 15, hurt his back while rehabbing a strained hamstring. Wright has been diagnosed with spinal stenosis and even when he does return, general manager Sandy Alderson said Wright’s playing time will have to be monitored.

INF Daniel Murphy has had 12 starts at third base with David Wright being out. But general manager Sandy Alderson said he’s apprehensive about moving Murphy around too much. Murphy is settling in at the plate and the Mets’ brass doesn’t want to mess with a good thing. Murphy tied a career-high with four hits on Monday night. Since 2012, Murphy has 12 games with four hits, which is tied for the second-most over that span. Only the Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera (18) has more.