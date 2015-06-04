INF Danny Muno was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas Wednesday to make room for RHP Dillon Gee being activated from the disabled list. The switch-hitting Muno was 1-for-15 in nine games for the Mets.

3B Ruben Tejada was 3-for-5 Wednesday, his second 3-for-5 game in the three-game series with the Padres. Tejada was 8-for-14 in the series with two doubles, a RBI and three runs scored. He is hitting .500 (13-for-26) in a six-game hitting streak with four doubles and five RBIs. He is hitting .342 (13-for-38) on the road this season.

OF Michael Cuddyer was a late scratch from Wednesday’s lineup with a stiff neck. Cuddyer was 4-for-8 in the first two games of the series with an RBI.

2B Daniel Murphy has reached base in 13 straight games since May 21. He has hit .408 (20-for-49) during the run. He was 1-for-4 Wednesday and is hitting .333 (29-for-87) on the road this season, which is the sixth-highest road batting average in the National League.

RHP Dillon Gee was activated from the disabled list and started against the Padres Wednesday. He allowed seven runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk in four-plus innings against the Padres in Petco Park. After the game, Mets manager Terry Collins was asked if Gee’s spot in the rotation would be skipped the next time around. “If I say so, it’s a headline,” said Collins. “So, I‘m not going to say so just yet.”